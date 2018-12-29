close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 29, 2018

Child labour

Newspost

December 29, 2018

The decision taken by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to ban the employment of children under the age of 15 is laudable. It is disappointing that in our country, the rights of

domestic workers have always been violated.

The federal government should ban child labour in all sectors and strictly implement labour laws. It is time that all other provinces followed suit.

Sonia Najam Shaikh

Sukkur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost