The decision taken by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to ban the employment of children under the age of 15 is laudable. It is disappointing that in our country, the rights of
domestic workers have always been violated.
The federal government should ban child labour in all sectors and strictly implement labour laws. It is time that all other provinces followed suit.
Sonia Najam Shaikh
Sukkur
