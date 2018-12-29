close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
December 29, 2018

Wasting water

Newspost

December 29, 2018

Pakistan is facing the worst water crisis. Pakistanis are playing their part by donating for the dam project, but it is disappointing that the public isn’t taking any action to conserve water. In some areas like Thar, poor people are dying because of lack of water.

But our more educated and sensible people who live in posh areas waste water while washing cars and floors. Is it not the waste of water? If people will continue to use water carelessly, the country cannot tackle the water crisis.

Sana Ullah Khattak

Islamabad

