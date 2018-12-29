close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
December 29, 2018

Low on gas

Newspost

December 29, 2018

Residents of Charsadda are facing the problem of frequent gas loadshedding. Children have to go to school without breakfast. There is no such fixed time for the loadshedding. In addition to paying exorbitant gas bills, the residents also have to spend a lot of money on CNG cylinders.

Besides being expensive, keeping the cylinders in homes is also quite hazardous as it also causes respiratory and other lung infections. Residents of Charsadda have protested peacefully regarding the issue, but to no avail. It is the duty of the government to keep a close check on such issues and provide facilities to citizens.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir

Charsadda

