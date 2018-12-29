LED lights

The e-challan system has been recently introduced in Pakistan. While the system is effective to reduce traffic violations, the LED lights installed under the system can be hazardous at night. These devices flash high intensity light at night to capture car images. Positioned directly in front of the oncoming traffic, these continuous flashes of bright light cause momentary blindness to drivers, especially those who wear glasses. Such a distraction could be catastrophic, causing the driver to lose control of the car. The traffic authorities should address this issue to mitigate the risk of accident due to flash light.

Nisma Akram

Lahore