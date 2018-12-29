Politics of hate

This refers to the letter ‘Mind your language’ (December 27) by Touseef Fatima. The writer has rightly called out the politicians who use foul language for each other.

It is not necessary for politicians to always agree with each other. But they can show their differences by having meaningful debates. Parliamentarians waste NA and Senate sessions in settling personal scores and accusing each other of corruption. Our country is already

Hina Kamran

Karachi