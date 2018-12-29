close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 29, 2018

Politics of hate

Newspost

December 29, 2018

This refers to the letter ‘Mind your language’ (December 27) by Touseef Fatima. The writer has rightly called out the politicians who use foul language for each other.

It is not necessary for politicians to always agree with each other. But they can show their differences by having meaningful debates. Parliamentarians waste NA and Senate sessions in settling personal scores and accusing each other of corruption. Our country is already

Hina Kamran

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost