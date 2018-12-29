A good opportunity

The 2.5 acre farms allotted by the CDA at concessional rates off Murree Road, Islamabad were supposed to have catered for Islamabad’s need for fresh vegetable, fruit and dairy products. Unfortunately, most of these so-called farms are now used for the purpose of high-class residencies. If the land is utilised with proper planning, these can be financially most rewarding.

The CDA authorities and the owners of these farms should seriously consider using these farms into producing fresh vegetables and fruit. The most profitable method used all over the world is the green house system. It uses less water and produces high-quality products. It ensures the supply of essential vegetables all the year round and can be profitable for the owners. The government can only receive a lot of financial revenue. The system can create thousands of jobs and good business for traders.

Asad A Khan

London