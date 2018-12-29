Harmful milk

Almost all our food, including grain, fruit and vegetables, contain chemical ingredients from pesticides and weedicides. Our water sources contain chemicals released from industrial and sewerage waste. Dairy animals are given injections to get extra milk. This practice tampers with the quality of the milk produced. The milk is further contaminated when it passes from one milkman to other who often mixes polluted water in it. In majority cases, milkmen also mix certain chemical to prevent the milk from splitting. And when such milk reaches final consumers, it completely loses its quality.

This practice needs to be stopped and the relevant departments along with the organisations working on animal rights should launch a widespread awareness campaign against this practice. Strict action should be taken against those who are selling dangerous milk to people.

Gulsher Panhwer

Dadu