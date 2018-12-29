The 100-day report

The first 100 days of the PTI in government in power have passed. It would be foolish to expect anything tangible happening during this period. But it was the PTI which claimed it would deliver results in this time frame. Hence, people’s expectations were not totally unfounded. A lot of media coverage was also given to the prime minister who assessed the performance of each minister. According to media reports, the ministers who belong to the PTI performed satisfactory. But, performances of those ministers belonging to coalition parties were not up to the mark. They were also warned to show marked improvement during the next three months. These warnings seemed quite amusing.

Is Imran Khan in a position to get rid of these non-performing ministers from the MQM, GDA and PML-Q? Can the PTI remain in power without these parties? If not, what’s the point of issuing dummy warnings? Since the PTI doesn’t enjoy a significant majority in parliament, no meaningful legislation can be done without the support of the opposition. It can, therefore, try to control government expenditures, keep a check on corruption and help the relevant departments carry out across-the-board accountability. At the moment it seems that it is only the top leadership of the PML-N and the PPP, which has been found to be corrupt. The rest are all saints.

Cdre Sajjad (r) Ali Shah Bokhari

Sydney

Australia