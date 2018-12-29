Plight of Tharis

The principal source of livelihood in Thar is based on livestock and agriculture. But due to a severe shortage of rain, the area suffers from occasional bouts of drought and famine because of which the people as well as cattle have to put up with extremely low supply of food. This problem has been recurring since 2012, with pastures and wells drying up, leaving Tharis with a dearth of food. Before introducing the people of Thar to the glamour of the world of WiFi and the internet, there is a dire need to provide them clean water, health facilities, skills to experiment with alternative methods of agriculture by using indigenous resources. This can only be achieved when people have sufficient food to eat and don’t have to run from pillar to post in search of everyday meals and, when even that is not possible, silently starve to death in their mud houses, cursing the apathy of those who claim to be the rulers of this country.

Khalil Ullah Khaskheli

Karachi