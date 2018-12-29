E&Ps invited to tap hydrocarbons

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) has invited interested oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to tap massive hydrocarbon reserves identified in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

The province has untapped reserves of around nine trillion cubic feet (TCF) gas and oil deposits exceeding 500 million barrels (mbl), which needed accelerated exploration, official sources told APP.

Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) and MOL Pakistan have produced crude oil and natural gas worth around Rs99.538 billion from different operational fields of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 18 years. The two leading companies have extracted over 89,998,250bbl crude oil and 87,217,244mcf natural gas during the period. The OGDCL tapped around 59,692,454bbl crude oil and 86,482,196mcf natural gas amounting to Rs520.538 billion.

The company produced 15,567,543bbl crude, 29,626,201mcf natural gas, and 43,671 metric ton (mt) liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the Chanda field, located in district Kohat of the province, during the year 2001-02 to 2015-16, worth Rs114,049 million with its 72 percent share.