close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

SSGC takes action against thieves

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has initiated raids against gas thieves and observed that the owner of a hotel in Malir Cantt, Karachi was stealing gas through direct line.

Restaurant owner named Muhammad Sabir s/o Muhammed Tahir was using 650 cubic feet (cft) of gas per hour. The raiding party disconnected the rubber pipes and other material being used in theft and arrested him, a statement said.

Similarly, a raid was carried out on KDA Flats, Gulshan Shiraz, Surjani town Karachi where gas thieves were stealing gas illegally by using rubber pipes which were confiscated, with theft load to be charged accordingly. Crackdown against such culprits would be more intensified in the future since rising theft cases badly affects the company’s financial position.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business