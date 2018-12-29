SSGC takes action against thieves

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has initiated raids against gas thieves and observed that the owner of a hotel in Malir Cantt, Karachi was stealing gas through direct line.

Restaurant owner named Muhammad Sabir s/o Muhammed Tahir was using 650 cubic feet (cft) of gas per hour. The raiding party disconnected the rubber pipes and other material being used in theft and arrested him, a statement said.

Similarly, a raid was carried out on KDA Flats, Gulshan Shiraz, Surjani town Karachi where gas thieves were stealing gas illegally by using rubber pipes which were confiscated, with theft load to be charged accordingly. Crackdown against such culprits would be more intensified in the future since rising theft cases badly affects the company’s financial position.