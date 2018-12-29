SECP issues guidelines for NBMFCs

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued guidelines for grievance redress system in Non-Bank Microfinance Companies (NBMFCs) to protect the interests of clients, a statement said.

According to the guidelines, the NBMFCs were required to put in place a complaint handling policy and detailed procedures to deal with clients’ complaints. Furthermore, the NBMFC should designate a key executive to look after the complaint handling mechanism. NBMFCs should also ensure that their complaint handling mechanism was visible and easily accessible to all customers.

The guidelines have been issued through Circular No 24 of 2018 dated December 27, 2018, to facilitate and guide the NBMFCs for effective and efficient resolution of clients’ complaints. Further, it was hoped that these would not only increase customer satisfaction, but also reduce operational and reputational risk of the NBMFC.

In addition, the SECP has also specified certain requirements for branches of NBMFCs through Circular No 23 of 2018 on December 27, 2018. Accordingly, the NBMFC were required to display certificate of incorporation and valid license issued by the SECP to conduct the business of microfinancing at appropriate place in the branch offices.