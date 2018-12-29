Investment in infrastructure, manufacturing need of the hour

LAHORE: Economists agree the country badly needs investment, both in infrastructure and manufacturing to boost exports, but any foreign investment that promotes domestic consumption only is against the long-term interest of the economy.

We need export-based investment in textiles, agro-based industries and light engineering sectors. The foreign investors that invest in these sectors would earn foreign exchange for the country and their repatriation of profits would not be a burden on the foreign exchange of the country, as exports would be much higher than the profits earned by them.

In contrast, if foreign investment is made in food and beverages that are totally consumed locally; there would be constant outflow of profits in dollars. We rejoice whenever a Pakistani food company is acquired by a foreign investor that makes one time investment in a running venture and starts repatriating profits within a year.

We permitted foreign buyers to acquire numerous local banks. Two public sector banks were handed over to foreign investors at a very low price. In the last 10 years, they have recovered their investment and sending back millions of dollars each year to their head offices. The most regretful aspect, in this regard, is that we forcefully stopped a Pakistani investor to acquire one of these banks despite being the lowest bidder.

In the power sector, we facilitated foreign investors by offering them 18 percent rate of return on their investment and assurance to buyback the power they produce. The icing on cake for the investors was that all the profit they earned was tax-free.

The first Hubco plant in Karachi has benefitted tax waiver much higher than its actual investment, 60 percent of which was bank loan given on the guarantee of the government of Pakistan.

There are numerous multinational pharmaceutical companies operating in the country that compete with local manufacturers.

The Pakistani pharmaceutical concerns have ventured into exports, while the multinationals market their products only in Pakistan and repatriate profits to their principal country. The fast food chains are doing flourishing business and the profits are going outside.

Government planners should lure back domestic investors, besides encouraging foreign direct investment, which Pakistan needs in sectors where the country has competitive advantage in the global markets.

Investment in sectors where we have a comparative advantage would help enhance exports. The government would only have to ensure enabling business environment in the country instead of continuing with the fiscal incentives that are a risky and generally costly means of attracting foreign investment.

Fiscal incentives have proved counterproductive in Pakistan, as investors’ edge out competition on these incentives. For instance, PTA plant established by a multinational enterprise kept the rates of made fiber much above the global rates on duty protection.

After completion of duty protection period, the company disinvested in the plant. High manmade fiber cost impeded the ability of the local textile industry to keep pace with the global blended textile trends.

Similarly, the production cost of many local industries increased, as the government provided protection (a kind of fiscal incentive) to the foreign manufacturer of soda ash in the country.

The IPPs were offered guaranteed and high rate of return in 90's, a practice that has now become a norm as far as investment in electricity production is concerned.

The planners must realise that investors are attracted to commercially profitable and politically stable environments. Moreover, in the absence of regime credibility, the foreign investors implicitly discount the value of these incentives because they doubt their fiscal sustainability. Moreover fiscal incentives are also corruption-prone.

Regulatory procedures that investors must follow in establishing and operating new businesses are among the most important barriers to investment in Pakistan. Such procedures include registering businesses, administering taxes, obtaining investment approvals, business licences, intellectual property rights, access to land and long-term leases, construction and building permits, Customs clearances, and utility hook-ups.

The flaws in the regulations raise production costs; reduce entrepreneurship, market entry and business expansion; and weaken competitive forces.

The legal and regulatory codes need to be clarified and streamlined by eliminating duplicative, superfluous laws that increase the cost of doing business and invite corruption.

Private property rights needed to be accessible to all citizens clearly defined and strongly enforced. Taxation system needs further reforms so that they are easy to comply with and discourage income concealment and encourage profitable economic activity.

Likewise, labour laws need to be reformed to allow for more flexibility. There is a need for improved corporate governance legislation.