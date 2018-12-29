Stocks drop 1.8pc, as PTI govt puts 172 people on ECL

The market dropped 1.8 percent on Friday, as local institutions opted for massive selling in fertiliser, energy, and financial blue chips on government decision to put bigwigs on the Exit Control List (ECL), dealers said.

Zeeshan Afzal, head of research at Insight Securities, said stocks continued to decline as panic was triggered after Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf government released a list of 172 people placed on the ECL.

The list had names of the top leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party, including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president and party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and his sister Faryal Talpur. The names were placed on ECL in the light of a recent JIT report submitted to the Supreme Court in the money laundering probe.

“Aggressive selling was observed across the board from local financial institutions especially in fertiliser, energy, and banking stocks,” he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 1.81 percent or 686.55 points to close at 37,167.02 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 2.54 percent or 450.05 points to end at 17,273.97 points level. Of 341 active scrips, 89 moved up, 238 retreated, and 14 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 174.440 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 103.728 billion shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, director equity sales at Aba Ali Habib, said political temperature and threats that some of the mainstream political parties would begin countrywide agitation were the major factors behind the downward slide.

Speculations about names of some businessmen being directly or indirectly on the Exit Control List made heavy inroads. “Though the mist on the economic front has been clearing, several have doubts what kind of conditions would be attached with the International Monetary Fund (programme),” he added.

The market suffered widespread decline and registered a loss of more than 900 points at one stage. With the ECL news making rounds, investors mostly ignored the positive news about the appointment of a full-fledged SECP chairman, who has worked in several financial institutions and knows the nerve of the capital market.

Adil Ghaffar, CEO, First Equity Modarba, said that present regime was taking measures against the corrupt people as per its political manifesto. Within the first five months reign, it has nabbed political gurus giving clear signals to the world at large. Vigilant, cautious and calculated steps should be taken to avoid a crash landing. “The government should concentrate to get back the looted money, and debar corrupt people from holding any public office. We wish to fill kitty and not jails,” he added.

The highest gainers were Rafhan Maize, up Rs24.33 to close at Rs6,750.00/share, and Abbott Laboratory, up Rs23.48 to finish at Rs608.48/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were ICI Pakistan, down Rs33.19 to close at Rs781.61/share, and Hinopak Motors, down Rs28.25 to close at Rs551.75/share.

Meezan Bank recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 4.116 million shares. The scrip gained Rs2.89 to close at Rs90.48/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Bank of Punjab, recording a turnover of 14.258 billion shares, and losing Rs0.32 to end at Rs12.40/share.