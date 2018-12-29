Rupee flat

The rupee closed firm in a dull trade on Friday due to slowdown in the dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed unchanged at 138.92 against the greenback for the third consecutive session in the interbank market. In the open market, the rupee recovered losses to close at 139.30 against the dollar. The currency traded in a range-bound manner in the interbank market due to routine dollar demand from importers and negative investor sentiment, dealers said.