close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

Rupee flat

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

The rupee closed firm in a dull trade on Friday due to slowdown in the dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed unchanged at 138.92 against the greenback for the third consecutive session in the interbank market. In the open market, the rupee recovered losses to close at 139.30 against the dollar. The currency traded in a range-bound manner in the interbank market due to routine dollar demand from importers and negative investor sentiment, dealers said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business