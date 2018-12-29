Value-added cotton plan unveiled; no ban on potato export

ISLAMABAD: Ministry for National Food Security and Research on Friday unveiled a plan to increase cotton acreage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and ensure use of quality seeds in the upcoming season to achieve the target of 15 million bales.

“We are focusing on horizontal expansion in KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Balochistan especially the value-added cotton like organic or BCI (better cotton initiative),” Food Minister Mehboob Sultan said in an official statement.

Sultan said the ministry will mobilise all the resources in collaboration with provinces to achieve the 15 million bales production goal set by the Prime Minister next year.

“All the scientists and field staff of agriculture department will be mobilised in capacity building of growers in various aspects of cotton production technology,” the food minister added. “This year we will specially focus on contamination and quality improvement by properly implementing the Cotton Control Act and other regulation through respective forums.”

Sultan said Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, the apex cotton research and development organisation, developed good varieties and production technology that best suits with changing environment.

“Cotton being the lifeline of Pakistan is of our prime focus and this ministry is in the process of developing a long-term strategy to meet the requirement of our textile industry,” he said. “Our team of experts is devising the details of the plan in consultation with stakeholders to achieve this target. The main features are availability of certified seed, readily availability of pesticides and fertilisers, maintaining the plant population to maximum level and determination of indicative price.”

Food minister said cotton prices remained firm and farmers experienced good profit and that will drive in getting extra area under the crop during the following season.

Meanwhile, the food ministry ruled out ban and levies on potato exports. Government is facilitating traders and built a facilitation centre in Okara to conduct inspection, documentation and grant of sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) certificates.

“Import of potato is allowed for consumption purposes under SPS conditions and potato seed, which is imported from one country, is only allowed under stringent SPS rules to meet the seed requirements of the country,” the ministry said in a separate statement. In Pakistan, total requirement for potato is 3.75 million tons and expected yield is 4.2 million tons, of which 95 to 97 percent is produced in Punjab and rest is produced in other provinces.

Punjab produced 4.264 million tons during the fiscal year of 2017/18 compared to 5,700 tons in Sindh, 152,600 tons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 22,600 tons in Balochistan. The availability remains continuous around the year from January to December. From December up to 20 January, new potato crop is available.

Price structure also fluctuates from December to March. In 2018, it started from Rs33/kilogram in January to Rs28.8/kg in December. The crop is fit for export after 20 January.