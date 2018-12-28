Forensic audit of UCH ordered for last 10 years

LAHORE: Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar launched a fundraising campaign Thursday for the restoration of United Christian Hospital and donated Rs 100,000 from his own pocket in this connection.

The apex court also ordered hospital’s forensic audit of the last 10 years and formed a seven-member steering committee for fundraising and its restoration. The chief justice appointed Dr Jawad Sajid Khan its convener and sought suggestions regarding induction of other six members. A three-member SC bench, headed by chief justice, was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the restoration of UCH at the Lahore Registry.

Dr Jawad told the court that Rs400 to 500 million are required for complete restoration of the hospital. On this, the chief justice said he believed that Christian community would whole-heartedly participate in the fundraising.