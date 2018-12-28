Special police team to probe Abidi’s murder

KARACHI: A special seven-member police team has been constituted to investigate the assassination of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi.

Abidi was shot outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Tuesday night. Unknown assailants shot the former MNA as soon as he disembarked from his vehicle outside his residence. Abidi was shifted to PNS Shifa Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his wounds.

The team is being led by SSP District South Pir Muhammad Shah and includes SP Investigation South Zone Tariq Razzaq Dharejo, Acting SP Clifton Suhai Aziz, SDPO Mukhtiar Ahmed Khaskheli, DSP Investigation Clifton Raja Azhar Mehmood, SHO Gizri Asadullah Mangi, and SIO Gizri Ch Amanat Ali.

The team will submit progress reports daily and ensure that concrete efforts are made to arrest the involved accused persons, a notification signed by DIG Police South Javed Odho stated.

Police have said that MQM-London workers incarcerated in jails will also be investigated in the case.

Moreover, investigating authorities have obtained footage from the past six months from four CCTV cameras around Abidi’s house.

On Wednesday, investigative officials completed a forensic analysis of the late Abidi’s car, which carried five bullet marks. Of the five marks, three bullets hit the car’s door, one was lodged in the roof, and a fifth one crossed through the vehicle to hit the door on the other side, sources said. No fingerprints, other than Abidi’s, were found inside the car, the sources said. Police said the weapon used to kill the former MNA had been used before in another murder. Abidi’s guard was also taken into custody as part of the investigation.