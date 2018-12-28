Khashoggi’s murder: Saudi king orders full govt reshuffle

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia´s King Salman ordered a sweeping government reshuffle on Thursday, replacing key security and political figures including the foreign minister, as the kingdom grapples with the international fallout over critic Jamal Khashoggi´s murder.

The surprise shake up saw the appointment of a new National Guard chief and the head of a new space agency, but the ministries of energy and finance were unaffected despite an economic downturn.

The revamp left untouched the authority of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler facing intense international scrutiny over the October 2 murder of journalist Khashoggi, which tipped the kingdom into one of its worst crises. Ibrahim al-Assaf, a former finance minister who was detained last year in an anti-corruption sweep, will replace Adel al-Jubeir as foreign minister, a royal decree said.

Jubeir was effectively demoted to minister of state for foreign affairs, the decree added without explaining the change, as the kingdom appears diplomatically weakened after Khashoggi´s murder.

In other significant appointments, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar was named chief of the powerful National Guard, and Musaed al-Aiban was appointed the new national security adviser. The reshuffle would help the crown prince further “consolidate power” as many of those promoted were his “key allies”, tweeted Ali Shihabi, head of the pro-Saudi think tank The Arabia Foundation.

In other changes, Turki al-Shabanah was appointed as the new information minister, replacing Awwad al-Awwad — who was named as an advisor to the royal court. Turki al-Sheikh, a close aide to the crown prince, was removed as the head of the kingdom´s sports commission and appointed entertainment authority chief, while Ahmed al-Khatib was named tourism authority chief. The King also ordered the creation of a national space agency to be led by one of his other sons, Prince Sultan bin Salman, a former astronaut.