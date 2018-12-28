close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

Condolence

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi and secretary PSF Group Captain Tahir Sultan expressed heartfelt condolences to sports journalist Rana Tanvir Ahmed of APP on the sad demise of his mother.

“We pray that may her soul rest in eternal peace and may Allah Almighty give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.”

