Tariq returns as ITA president

ISLAMABAD: Tariq Murtaza returns as the president Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) as his panel turns out to be the lone contestant for the January 1, 2019 elections.

The last date of filing candidature for elections was December 26. At the expiry of the date, only Tariq Murtaza panel submitted its papers and thus were declared unopposed. Though official declaration has yet to come, Tariq retains his slot as president ITA.

Seasoned Arif Qureshi also returns as secretary ITA for the second term in running. The ITA has a new treasurer in Ahsan Zaidi, nephew of former President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Syed Dilawar Abbas.

Meanwhile, ITA Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been convened for January 1 where the newly elected office-bearers are to take vote of confidence.