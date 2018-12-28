Army crush Sindh in women baseball

ISLAMABAD: Army got better of Sindh in the 15th Khawar Shah National Women Baseball Championship 2018 in progress at the Aashiq Hussain Baseball Stadium Bahria Town in Lahore on Thursday. Army blanked Sindh 10-0. HEC defeated Punjab in day’s other match. Punjab won 17-7. KP also registered overwhelming 19-1 victory against Sindh.