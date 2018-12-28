close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

Army crush Sindh in women baseball

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Army got better of Sindh in the 15th Khawar Shah National Women Baseball Championship 2018 in progress at the Aashiq Hussain Baseball Stadium Bahria Town in Lahore on Thursday. Army blanked Sindh 10-0. HEC defeated Punjab in day’s other match. Punjab won 17-7. KP also registered overwhelming 19-1 victory against Sindh.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports