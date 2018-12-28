close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
AFP
December 28, 2018

Trio charged in Sweden

World

AFP
December 28, 2018

STOCKHOLM: Sweden´s prosecution authority said Thursday it had charged three men with planning a terror attack in Sweden, warning the plot could have caused serious damage had it not been prevented. The three are suspected of "obtaining and storing large amounts of chemicals and other equipment with the aim of killing and wounding other people," the prosecution authority said in a statement. "If the terrorist crime had been carried out, it could have seriously hurt Sweden."

