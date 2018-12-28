Trio charged in Sweden

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
STOCKHOLM: Sweden´s prosecution authority said Thursday it had charged three men with planning a terror attack in Sweden, warning the plot could have caused serious damage had it not been prevented. The three are suspected of "obtaining and storing large amounts of chemicals and other equipment with the aim of killing and wounding other people," the prosecution authority said in a statement. "If the terrorist crime had been carried out, it could have seriously hurt Sweden."
STOCKHOLM: Sweden´s prosecution authority said Thursday it had charged three men with planning a terror attack in Sweden, warning the plot could have caused serious damage had it not been prevented. The three are suspected of "obtaining and storing large amounts of chemicals and other equipment with the aim of killing and wounding other people," the prosecution authority said in a statement. "If the terrorist crime had been carried out, it could have seriously hurt Sweden."