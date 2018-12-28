China upholds conflict-free ties with neighbours

ISLAMABAD: China went through a warm year in 2018 as there was no crisis-level conflict between China and its neighbouring countries. Those who once had tense relations with China are now moving closer to Beijing, says Chinese newspaper the Global Times, quoting official sources.

China's relations with India, Japan and the Korean Peninsula countries simultaneously improved in the past year. The situation in the South China Sea has eased and negotiations on the South China Sea Code of Conduct have accelerated. Meanwhile, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination continued to develop and the friendly relationship between China and five Central Asian countries remained stable.

Peripheral diplomacy is of the utmost importance to every country but not so easy to handle. Bleak relations, even hostility, between neighboring countries are common around the world, and thus endlessly consume diplomatic resources. Peripheral diplomacy is actually a very hard task for China as it has so many neighbors with large populations.