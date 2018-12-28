close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
Time to act

Newspost

December 28, 2018

According to the 2018 UN Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) report, which is a continuation of the historic Paris Agreement on climate change, we have only till 2030 to implement any drastic change before global warming and climatic change becomes irreversible and follow a set path of eventual extinction for most life on earth.

On this basis, it is essential that our policies include long-term and systematic solutions to tackle climate change.

Misha Mehmood

Lahore

