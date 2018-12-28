Time to act

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
According to the 2018 UN Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) report, which is a continuation of the historic Paris Agreement on climate change, we have only till 2030 to implement any drastic change before global warming and climatic change becomes irreversible and follow a set path of eventual extinction for most life on earth.
On this basis, it is essential that our policies include long-term and systematic solutions to tackle climate change.
Misha Mehmood
Lahore
