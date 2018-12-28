Road to the IMF

This refers to the editorial ‘Talks with the IMF’ (December 27). The critical decision is whether the government wants to surrender its sovereignty and allow the Fund to make policies on its behalf. What the country can do is to stand on its own feet and implement homegrown policies. These seemingly harsh policies may include putting a ban on import of luxury items. The editorial has rightly advised that “it is important to focus on what the real cost of the IMF bailout is going to be, whether it is a cost worth paying and whether it will work”.

Many independent economists of the country are opposed to an IMF programme, while government representatives think that approaching the IMF is an easier route to tackle the financial crisis. It is pertinent to mention that the previous 22 IMF programmes did not produce desired results. The finance minister must consult with eminent economists before opting for a bailout package.

Arshad Majeed

Karachi

*****

The PTI government had been making a lot of noise about the debt burden it had inherited from the previous government. Borrowing is not a condemnable policy if the loans are used wisely. Investment in infrastructure projects to create jobs and increase growth rate is the most plausible macroeconomic approach to follow by borrowing. By failing to pay heed to this counsel the PTI government will be making a mistake. In addition, blindly pursuing free market fundamentalism will be the second mistake. This approach is anti-people and pro-elitism. The government will be well advised to go slow on its privatisation policy.

The ruling party ought to realise that austerity when economic growth is slowing down can be another policy mistake. The focus of macro policy must be growth and, therefore, in its negotiations with the IMF, the government should seek a package that will be used for economic growth rather than servicing debt. Of course, the IMF conditionality to reduce the budget deficit to between four and five percent is going to be an uphill task in the current scenario. Therefore, the government has to follow an approach of cutting its expenditure. Belt tightening must be accepted willingly by state institutions to protect development budget for the public’s welfare.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore