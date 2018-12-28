Healthcare facilities

Last month, my son sustained a serious head injury near the left temple. I took him to the trauma centre of DHQ Hospital, Mianwali. The doctor and paramedics on duty curtly told that medicines, including even a simple Band-Aid, were not available at the centre. I took him to a private hospital for dressing and other medical treatment. A couple of days ago, he got a thick fish bone stuck in his throat. I, despite bitter previous experience, took him to the same trauma centre and was told that the case will be dealt with by an ENT specialist and that there was no such facility at the centre.

The above two incidents have raised a pertinent question: Why billions of rupees are being wasted on the maintenance of DHQ Hospital, Mianwali when it is not in a position to provide even a simple first-aid facility to visiting patients? Prime Minister Imran Khan should take notice of the hospital’s deplorable condition.

Muhammad Aqil Khan Rokhri

Mianwali