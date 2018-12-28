close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 28, 2018

Healthcare facilities

Newspost

December 28, 2018

Last month, my son sustained a serious head injury near the left temple. I took him to the trauma centre of DHQ Hospital, Mianwali. The doctor and paramedics on duty curtly told that medicines, including even a simple Band-Aid, were not available at the centre. I took him to a private hospital for dressing and other medical treatment. A couple of days ago, he got a thick fish bone stuck in his throat. I, despite bitter previous experience, took him to the same trauma centre and was told that the case will be dealt with by an ENT specialist and that there was no such facility at the centre.

The above two incidents have raised a pertinent question: Why billions of rupees are being wasted on the maintenance of DHQ Hospital, Mianwali when it is not in a position to provide even a simple first-aid facility to visiting patients? Prime Minister Imran Khan should take notice of the hospital’s deplorable condition.

Muhammad Aqil Khan Rokhri

Mianwali

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost