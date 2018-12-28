BLA militant wanted in Chinese attack killed in Afghanistan

QUETTA: A Balochistan Liberation Army militant wanted over an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi in November has been killed in a suicide blast in Afghanistan, his group has confirmed.

Aslam Baloch was believed to be one of the leaders of the Balochistan Liberation Army was killed on Tuesday along with four others in a blast in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, the group said in a statement issued late Wednesday in which they vowed to continue their fight for Baloch independence.

Kandahar police chief Tadin Khan confirmed a suicide bombing had taken place in the provincial capital, killing two civilians. Another Afghan official who spoke anonymously said Baloch and a second member of the BLA were the targets of the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Four people were killed when militants attacked China’s consulate in the port city of Karachi in November.

The BLA claimed that assault, labelling Beijing an “oppressor” and “making it clear that China’s military expansionism on Baloch soil will not be tolerated”. It had warned the Chinese to leave or “be prepared for continued attacks”.