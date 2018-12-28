Power Division directs Discos to hold weekly open hearing at all circles

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has directed all electricity distribution companies (Discos) to hold open hearing (Khuli Katchehris) at all circle level by superintending engineer (SE) concerned on every Saturday.

This direction has been issued in order to provide immediate relief to and resolve issues of the electricity consumers.

The Minister for Power Division, Omar Ayub Khan and Secretary Power, Irfan Ali, will also pay surprise visits to various areas in the country to gather first-hand knowledge of the situation in this regard.