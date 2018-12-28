‘Govt focusing on higher education’

FAISALABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry M Sarwar has said that the government is focusing on higher education to impart students with the advanced knowledge and technology to enable them to cope with future challenges.

He was addressing the convocation of The University of Faisalabad here on Thursday. During the convocation, the governor conferred degrees and medals on the 1371 students of University of Faisalabad and University of Medical and Dental College. At least 29 gold, 54 silver and 32 bronze medals were awarded to the outstanding students.

He said the future of Pakistan was in the hands of the younger generation and the graduated students should work with full zeal and dedication in their practical life to make Pakistan prosperous.

He said that three targets had been assigned to the universities which are the provision of clean drinking water, converting the power system into solar energy and preservation of rainwater.

He advised the students to give great respect to their parents and teachers. In his welcome address, board of governors chairman Haider Ameen said that state-of-the-art facilities were being provided to the varsity students.

Meanwhile, the governor also inaugurated the water filtration plant at the Police Lines and SOS Village set up with the financial assistance of Sarwar Foundation. He also inaugurated a computer lab and vocational centre at the SOS Village and met the children there. He said the project of providing clean drinking water to all segments of the society on a self-help basis had been started and water filtration plants were being installed across Pakistan with the help of philanthropists.

Later, Sarwar went to Satyana Bangla and inaugurated Government College for Women. Director Colleges Dr M Alam briefed the governor about the college details. The governor said that the incumbent government was providing ample education facilities to the children particularly to the girls. He assured of his cooperation for resolving the public issues of the areas.

Nadra mega centre inaugurated: A mega centre of Nadra has been set up at Liaquat Road Faisalabad.

Nadra Chairman Usman Yousaf Mubeen inaugurated the centre. Nadra director general Mir Alam Khan, AD Sarfraz Ahmed and other officers of Nadra were also present on the occasion.

The chairman said that seven counters had been established in the mega centre while special counters for the disabled and elderly people had also been set up. He said that every centre had the facility of data entry, snap and fingerprints through the one-window operation.

He said that citizens would be able to complete all the process at one counter in this centre. “Now the capacity of working will increase up to 300 per cent. The staff will serve the citizens round-the-clock, including Saturday and Sunday, in three shifts.