PM undertakes surprise visit to Pims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan undertook surprise visit of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS-hospital) on Thursday evening to check the facilities being provided in the biggest hospital of the region.

According to the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Prime Minister Khan expressed satisfaction about the arrangements and provision of services to the patients. He appreciated the performance of the hospital administration. PIMS Executive Director Dr. Raja Amjad Mahmood escorted the Prime Minister in his visit to the hospital.

Imran Khan inquired from the hospital administration about the provision of medicines to the patients. The Prime Minister had brief chat with under treatment patients and inquired after their well being. He inquired about the facilities being provided to them. The Prime Minister was satisfied about the treatment and comforts being provided to the patients. Khan visited different departments of the hospital including neurosurgery, orthopedic, ophthalmology and emergency unit of the hospital.

The Prime Minister asked ED Dr. Amjad Mahmood to continue to provide quality treatment to the patients in hospital. Federal Minister for Health Aamir Mahmood Kiani, SAPM Iftikhar Durrani, Senator Faisal Javed and Nosherwan Burki were also present on the occasion. Dr. Amjad Mahmood briefed the Prime Minister regarding the facilities available for the patients in the hospital and its expansion plan. The patients present in the hospital appreciated the gesture shown by Prime Minister Imran Khan through his visit.

The PMO has termed the visit a surprise but sources told The News that some officials of the hospital had prior knowledge about the visit.