Mudarba, Musharka scam: NAB chief resolves to arrest 34 culprits

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday expressed his firm resolve to apprehend 34 culprits involved in Mudarba and Musharka scam besides repatriating the absconders involved in same scam with the help of Interpol.

Addressing a Khuli Ketchery at NAB headquarters regarding complaints against Mudarba and Musharka and Housing Societies, the Chairman NAB said bringing back the looted amount and eradication of corruption was priority of anti-graft watchdog. “The NAB has already deposited a record sum of Rs297 billion in national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt elements,” he said. The chairman patiently listened people’s complaints in the Khuli Ketchery and said the ongoing NAB’s investigations against fake Housing and Cooperative Societies would be taken to logical conclusion. “The NAB has filed Mudarba reference against Mufti Ehsan in Accountability Court, Islamabad,” he said.