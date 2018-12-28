Punjabi poet dies at 83

TOBA TEK SINGH: A renowned Punjabi poet, Noor Alam Hoshiarpuri, also a cobbler, died here on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. He was buried in his village Chak 382/JB. He repaired shoes for the last 50 years on his makeshift cobbler shop outside TMA complex. The local poets raised funds and got published his first book on Punjabi poetry “Rehmat Di Barsat” as the poor poet had no money to get his book published. He was 83-year-old and was semi-literate.