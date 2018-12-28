close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

Punjabi poet dies at 83

National

December 28, 2018

TOBA TEK SINGH: A renowned Punjabi poet, Noor Alam Hoshiarpuri, also a cobbler, died here on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. He was buried in his village Chak 382/JB. He repaired shoes for the last 50 years on his makeshift cobbler shop outside TMA complex. The local poets raised funds and got published his first book on Punjabi poetry “Rehmat Di Barsat” as the poor poet had no money to get his book published. He was 83-year-old and was semi-literate.

