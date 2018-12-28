Poisonous liquor kills man

BAHAWALPUR: A man died and three others were admitted to Bhawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) on Thursday evening after consuming poisonous liquor at Mauza Sukhail in Dera Nawab Sahib police precincts. According to THQ Hospital, Ahmadpur East, M Aslam, Iqbal, Nasir Shah and Mujahid were brought to the hospital in critical condition. According to BVH DMS Dr Jahanzeb Khan, one patient Aslam was already dead while Iqbal and Nasir Shah were in critical condition, however, the fourth patient had not been brought to the BVH. It is worth mentioning here that despite making frequent calls, the Dera Nawab police did not respond till filing of this news.