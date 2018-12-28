Sh Rashid may move SC over PAC chief appointment

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said that he was contemplating to approach the Supreme Court against the appointment of Shahbaz Sharif as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Talking to reporters at Railways Headquarters, he reiterated his reservations over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government conceding the name of the opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif for appointment as PAC chairman. He said the PAC chairman had the privileges of a federal minister. “I am a cabinet member under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, but I have the courage to say that Shahbaz’s appointment is contrary to the constitution of Pakistan,” he said. He said Shahbaz Sharif was “playing on both sides of the wicket”, adding that he would now be received with salutes in the FIA and NAB offices.

Sheikh Rashid said Rana Sanaullah was a smelly person. To a question, he said Asif Zardari already considered jail as his ‘susral’ (in-laws’ house) so he (Sheik Rashid) did not want to go into further details. He said he did not see any future of Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif in politics.

Referring to Supreme Court’s decision in Royal Palm suo motu against the lease of railways land, Rashid said this was one of the biggest day in the history of Pakistan Railway. He added railway workers were grateful to Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for resolving the matter which had been unsettled for the last 10 years. Terming 2019 a very important year in the world politics, he also reiterated his claim that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could launch a surgical strike inside Pakistan’s territory. “Imran has taken power at a very crucial time. The looters are getting united, there needs to be someone guarding Pakistan,” he said. “Under the leadership of Imran Khan we will be able to improve the economy which was destroyed by the cheaters, looters and traitors.” The railways minister added that he will request the army chief to allow army coaches to become operational, adding that his ministry will be ready to spend funds on it.