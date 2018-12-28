How the Premier League’s top five stand at the halfway stage

LONDON: A congested festive fixture list can often prove decisive in determining the destination of the Premier League title, but an action-packed Boxing Day also marked the halfway point of the league season with Liverpool surging into a six-point lead at the top.

Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have also excelled at different stages of the season so far, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as caretaker manager has even offered some hope for Manchester United after the dismal final days of Jose Mourinho’s reign. Here, AFP Sport looks at how the Premier League’s top six have fared so far this season and what they can aspire to come May.

Liverpool (1st, 51 points): Despite manager Jurgen Klopp’s demands for Liverpool fans to remember it is still only December, the anticipation that their time has come after nearly three decades without a title is growing with every game. Still unbeaten with their only dropped points coming in creditable draws with City and away to Chelsea and Arsenal, it is an incredible defensive record — conceding just seven goals in 19 games — that has turned Klopp’s side from entertainers into title contenders. Tottenham (2nd, 45 points): No new stadium, no new signings but so far no problem as Mauricio Pochettino’s burgeoning reputation as one of the world’s top coaches continues at Tottenham. The question remains whether Spurs’ squad has the stamina to keep going with the demands of four competitions in the new year. But they show no sign of slowing down having scored 11 goals in their last two games to thrash Everton and Bournemouth.

Manchester City (3rd, 44 points): Until mid-December, City seemed the same side that steamrollered all before them to win the title with a record 100 points last season. But a shock run of three defeats in four games has left the champions desperately needing to beat Liverpool at home on January 3 to haul themselves back into the title race. However, Pep Guardiola believes matching their points tally from the first half of the season will still give City a fighting chance at becoming the first team to retain the Premier League in a decade.

Chelsea (4th, 40 points): Maurizio Sarri’s revolution of Chelsea’s style brought immediate results as the Blues kept pace with Liverpool and City in the early weeks of the season before three defeats in six games by Spurs, Wolves and Leicester. Chelsea do remain well-placed to at least return to the Champions League next season in fourth, but with Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata failing to win Sarri’s trust, they could do with another striker in the January window to ease the goal-scoring burden on Eden Hazard.

Arsenal (5th, 38 points): Unai Emery could not have asked for a tougher start to the task of replacing Arsene Wenger after 22 years in charge of the Gunners with defeats by City and Chelsea in his first two games in charge.