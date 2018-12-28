U-16 boys’ trials get under way

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has initiated U-16 boys trials of five games – athletics, hockey, kabaddi, powerlifting and volleyball - at different cities of the province on Thursday. The trials of remaining two games – mat wrestling and weightlifting will be held in Lahore and Gujranwala respectively on Friday.

The selected under-16 players will be imparted top level training in month-long coaching camps from January 1, 2019 in various districts of the province. The U-16 athletics trials were conducted at Punjab Stadium under the supervision of Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser. Young athletes appeared in 100m, 200m, 400m, 1500m, discus throw, javelin, shot put, long jump, high jump and triple jump trials. The hockey trials were held at National Hockey Stadium under the supervision of senior coach Nawaz Dogar while the volleyball probables took part in trials at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday. The kabaddi trials were supervised by DSO Faisalabad at Faisalabad Stadium. Gujranwala hosted powerlifting trials in which young powerlifters appeared in 59kg, 64kg, 73kg, 83kg, 93kg, 105kg, 120kg and plus 120kg weight categories.