Army, HEC, KP advance in National Women Baseball

LAHORE: Army outplayed Sindh 10-0 in a match of 15th Khawar Shah National Women Baseball Championship here at the Aashiq Hussain Stadium Bahria Town on Thursday.

In all three matches were played on the second day of the championship. For Army Atia Saif scored 2 runs, Atia Ishaque, Iram Khalid, Fariha Pervaiz, Humaira Khan, Asia, Rabia, Rashida and Zahida contributed 1 run each.In the second match HEC also had easy sailing against Punjab whom they beat 17–7.

For HEC Ghazala, Saba, Musharaf and Raheela scored 3 runs each whereas Ammara scored 2 runs. Rabia, Aqsa and Minahil contributed with 1 run each. For Punjab Aisha scores 2 runs. Khizra, Mariam, Nimrah, Asma and Sadaf score 1 run each.

In the third match KP routed Sindh 19–1 raher in one-sided affair. For KP Kainat, Afsheen and Naila scored 3 runs each while Haseeba, Neelam, Shawal and Yusra contributed 2 runs each. Raheela and Asia had to be content with one run each. For Sindh Hina Moin scored the only run scored by her side.

Wisal Muhammad, Secretary General Pakistan Archery Federation/Vice President Pakistan Federation Baseball, was the chief guest on the second day of the event. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President PFB, was also present on the occasion. Friday’s matches: KP vs Army at 9am; HEC vs Wapda at 11am; Wapda vs Punjab at 2pm.