TCL joins hands with Zalmi for PSL-4

LAHORE: TCL has announced that they have once again signed to become one of the sponsors of Peshawar Zalmi for the 4th season of Pakistan Super League 2019 (PSL-4).

TCL, as a leader in the TV industry, has been providing customers in Pakistan with advanced, innovative technology aimed at creating an immersive viewing experience in the comfort of their homes.

Peshawar Zalmi is the biggest PSL franchise in terms of brand value, Champions of PSL-2 and runners-up of PSL 3. The franchise is seen actively promoting sports in Pakistan. Peshawar Zalmi, which means youth in Pashto, have made great efforts to develop the youth of the nation by providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents.

Speaking about the contract renewal, Sunny Yang, GM TCL Pakistan stated that, “We are really excited to continue our sponsorship with Peshawar Zalmi.

As a brand focused on the sports promotion around the world, TCL already has a global icon, Neymar Jr. as our Global Brand Ambassador. And with Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan’s biggest sports entity, we will be able to really bring this aspect of our brand to the forefront here in Pakistan, as well.”

Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL added, “Our initial collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi, last year was a very positive experience for our brand and a great opportunity to delve into sports marketing and so this year we are now expanding our partnership on to a much larger scale. As a brand we are highly invested in sports marketing and with Peshawar Zalmi being the biggest sports entity in the country, you can really look forward to some very exciting new things from our partnership.” Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi in his statement said that “We are delighted to have TCL once again as our partner and look forward to taking this partnership to great new heights this season.

Our aim has always been to provide our sponsors the best mileage for their brand and create a prominent position for them on all fronts.”