Polo: Narrow lead for PBG/Remounts

LAHORE: PBG/Remounts took edge of seven and half goals to six against Polo D Sufi in the eight-chukker match of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2018 played here at Fortress Stadium on Thursday.

For PBG/Remounts, who had one and half goal handicap advantage, Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu hammered a hat-trick while Lt Col Rabnawaz Tiwana struck two goals and Capt M Humair Ghazi contributed one. From Polo D Sufi, Raja Temur Nadeem scored a quartet while Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Sufi M Amir converted one goal apiece. Polo D Sufi opened their account through a field goal by Raja Temur to take 1-0 lead but PBG/Remounts bounced back well and struck two goals to take 2-1 edge. Lt Col Rabnawaz banged in a brace for PBG. The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides scored two goal apiece. Raja Temur and Ahmed Ali converted one goal each for Polo D Sufi to get 3-2 lead but Capt Humair and Nicolas struck one goal each to give back 4-3 lead to PBG.

The third chukker saw both the sides scoring one goal each with PBG still enjoying 5-4 lead. Raja Temur hit one for Sufi and Nicolas for PBG.In the fourth and last chukker, Nicolas added one more in PBG tally to enhance the lead to 6-4. Polo D Sufi fought back well and thwarted two back-to-back goals - one each by Raja Temur and Sufi Amir - to square the things at 6-6. With one and half goal handicap advantage, PBG/Remounts got the lead of seven and half goal to six. Now on Friday, the remaining four chukkers will be played between Polo D Sufi and PBG/Remounts to complete the eight-chukker match.