Pak women cricketers show improved performance in 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan women cricket team put up improved performance in the one-day internationals and T20 matches during the year 2018 which is closing to an end, indicating a significance rise in women cricket in the country.

The overall performance of the Pak team does not mean that it has established its place among masters of the game, but surely it is on the way of progress which widely suggests Pak women cricket’s bright future in the game at international level in years to come. In other words, the team is in the way of making and blending into a winning combination. According to the statistics gathered by the APP here on Thursday, the national team played altogether seven one day matches, winning three and losing four in 2018. If compared to 2017, its performance is quite good as it played fifteen ODI, winning just three and suffering defeat in as many as thirteen ties. Given the fact that women cricket is being followed by fewer number of women in the country, the performance of the women team is serving as inspiration for the young girls to take up cricket as a sport, as a passion and most importantly as a profession. Lahore is playing a pivotal role in the overall development of women cricket as most of the talent is being groomed at the historic Kinnaird College which has established its reputation as a nursery to produce “finish products” for national women cricket.

Lahore College for Women University and some other women clubs are following the foot prints of Kinnaird College which has taken lead in polishing the skills of promising cricket by engaging them in training camps and quality cricket tournaments round the year.

“We have a defined role in national women cricket and it is a matter of pride for us that we have produced dozens of players who represented the country at the highest level of the game,” said Ammara Rubab, Director Sports, Kinnaird College while talking to APP. She said college administration under the able guidance of Principal Dr Rukhsana David has taken a number of steps for the overall development of the game, keeping an eye on the future of the game in the country.