BCB lifts Smith’s BPL ban

DHAKA: Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Thursday paved way for Steven Smith’s participation in the upcoming season of BPL by amending the players’ draft rules. Earlier, BCB has decided not to allow Smith to take part in the upcoming edition of BPL after franchises expressed their reservations over his inclusion in the tournament, citing a by-law violation. Smith was signed by Comilla Victorians as a replacement for Asela Gunaratne for the forthcoming season of BPL, scheduled to start on January 5.