Newly-elected body to get PFF control on 31st

KARACHI: The newly-elected Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) will get control from the FIFA-recognised PFF on December 31.

“Yes we will go to the PFF headquarters on December 31 at 11am and will get control of the PFF,” a source in the newly-elected body told this correspondent on Thursday.The Supreme Court on December 24 had ordered the FIFA-recognised PFF to hand over control of the PFF to the newly-elected body within one week. The court has also said in its order that the newly-elected body shall be recognized worldwide. The court has also said that the election material shall also be handed over by Returning Officer Amir Saleem Rana to the newly-elected management of the PFF within one week. The same shall be retained by the management, said the apex court order. The uncertified copy of the order has got by this correspondent. Amir Saleem Rana had conducted the PFF elections on December 12 at the Supreme Court building in Islamabad in which Syed Ashfaq Hussain got elected as PFF chief. Punjab Football Association (PFA) president Sardar Naved Haider, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Multan Amir Dogar and former PFF Congress member Syed Zahir Shah had been elected as vice-presidents.

It is not yet clear what will happen next. It is also more likely that Faisal Saleh Hayat-led PFF will go for review within one month. The world football governing body (FIFA) has also hinted at Pakistan’s suspension from international football if court-ordered elections of the PFF are held. According to sources the new body has also started approaching people for working in different capacities in the new set-up. The new body is yet to appoint its Secretary General, which is the key post for a federation.