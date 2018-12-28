Olivier strikes again as Pakistan collapse at Centurion

CENTURION: A magnificent spell of fast bowling from Duanne Olivier inspired a Pakistan collapse after tea on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Thursday, leaving South Africa needing 149 to win.

Pakistan slipped from 100 for one at tea to 190 all out, at one point losing five wickets for 25 in 11 overs. The last wicket fell shortly before the close of play which did not leave enough time for South Africa to start their chase. Olivier took two wickets in four balls immediately after the tea interval and went on take five for 59 for match figures of 11 for 96 following his six for 37 in the first innings.

Imam-ul-Haq (57) and Shan Masood (65) gave Pakistan hope of setting a difficult target for the hosts on a pitch which has helped the fast bowlers throughout. But Imam was bowled off an inside edge in the first over after tea and Masood quickly found himself effectively fighting a lone battle before he was ninth out after a fighting 120-ball innings which included seven fours. Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn supported Olivier with three and two wickets respectively.

It was the second successive day on which 15 wickets fell. Although the pitch appeared to be playing slightly easier than on the first day, Pakistan will seek to make early inroads on Friday after restricting South Africa to 223 all out in the first innings.

Pakistan 1st innings: 181

S Africa 1st innings (overnight 127-5):

A. Markram lbw b Hasan 12

D. Elgar c Azhar b Afridi 22

H. Amla c Babar b Amir 8

T. de Bruyn c Sarfraz b Amir 29

F. du Plessis c Babar b Afridi 0

T. Bavuma c Sarfraz b Afridi 53

D. Steyn c Sarfraz b Amir 23

Q. de Kock c Fakhar b Amir 45

K. Maharaj lbw b Hasan Ali 4

K. Rabada c Asad b Afridi 19

D Olivier not out 0

Extras: (lb3, nb3, w2) 8

Total: (60 overs) 223

Fall: 1-19 (Markram), 2-43 (Amla), 3-43 (Elgar), 4-43 (Du Plessis), 5-112 (De Bruyn), 6-146 (Steyn), 7-170 (Bavuma), 8-189 (Maharaj), 9-220 (Rabada)

Bowling: M Amir 20-6-62-4 (3nb), Hasan Ali 18-4-70-2 (1w), Shaheen Afridi 18-1-64-4, Yasir Shah 4-0-24-0

Pakistan 2nd innings:

Imam-ul-Haq b Olivier 57

Fakhar Zaman c Rabada b Olivier 12

Shan Masood c Maharaj b Steyn 65

Azhar Ali c Rabada b Olivier 0

Asad Shafiq c De Kock b Steyn 6

Babar Azam b Rabada 6

Sarfraz Ahmed c Du Plessis b Rabada 0

M Amir b Rabada 12

Yasir Shah c De Kock b Olivier 0

Hasan Ali not out 11

Shaheen Afridi c Markram b Olivier 4

Extras: (b6, lb10, w1) 17

Total: (56 overs) 190

Fall: 1-44 (Zaman), 2-101 (Imam), 3-103 (Azhar), 4-134 (Shafiq), 5-142 (Azam), 6-142 (Sarfraz), 7-158 (Amir), 8-159 (Yasir), 9-185 (Masood)

Bowling: Steyn 15-4-34-2, Rabada 15-4-47-3, Olivier 15-3-59-5 (1w), Maharaj 11-2-34-0

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Sundaram Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIN)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS).