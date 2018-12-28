Albania to quit gambling in the new year

TIRANA: From fuelling domestic violence and poverty to lining the pockets of criminals, Albania’s love of gambling has spawned a scourge of social ills in one of Europe’s poorest countries. But at the start of 2019, the Balkan state is taking a nationwide resolution to break the addiction in hopes of curbing suffering that has consumed many families.

On January 1 a law will go into effect shuttering the 4,300 betting venues that have cropped up on nearly every street corner in the country of 2.8 million people. It is an "extremely high" ratio of one shop per 670 people, far above that seen in both neighbouring Balkan states and more developed Western European countries, says economist Klodian Tomorri. The betting blackout will also outlaw online gambling and restrict casinos -- some of which are currently near schools -- to five-star hotels in licensed tourist resorts. For people like Arta, a 31-year-old mother of two, the move is welcome although it comes too late to shield her own family from a devastating loss. Last July her husband leapt off a building after betting for the losing team in Belgium-France football match, she recalls with tears and trembling hands.