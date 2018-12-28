close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
AFP
December 28, 2018

2 injured in blast outside Athens church

World

ATHENS: A homemade device exploded in front of a church in central Athens on Thursday, injuring its caretaker and a police officer, police said. The device was placed outside the Orthodox Church of Saint Dionysius in the upmarket Kolonaki neighbourhood and exploded at 7:10 am (0510 GMT), police said. The police officer was hospitalised with minor injuries to his face and hands sustained when he went to inspect a “suspicious” package after being alerted by the caretaker. The caretaker was also hospitalised. A cafe worker nearby told Skai television the blast had been “powerful”. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Syriza party condemned what it called an “atrocious act” and voiced support for the two wounded men.

