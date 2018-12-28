Indian woman chops off stalker’s organ

MUMBAI: An Indian woman cut off the penis of a man who had been stalking her, before rushing him to hospital to save his life, police said Thursday. The 47-year-old woman and two men lured her neighbour to an isolated spot in Mumbai before hacking off his genitals. "We have arrested the woman and two accomplices and she has accepted it was her plan to chop off the stalker´s penis because of his constant harassment," Senior Inspector Gajanan Kabdule told AFP. The 27-year-old neighbour had sought sexual favours from the woman -- a mother of two -- and told the woman´s husband he was in love with her, which led to a fight between the couple, Kabdule said. The woman then allegedly sought help from two young men in the neighbourhood. They contacted the victim and lured him to an industrial zone on Tuesday, the officer added.