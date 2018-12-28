close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 28, 2018

Indian woman chops off stalker’s organ

World

AFP
December 28, 2018

MUMBAI: An Indian woman cut off the penis of a man who had been stalking her, before rushing him to hospital to save his life, police said Thursday. The 47-year-old woman and two men lured her neighbour to an isolated spot in Mumbai before hacking off his genitals. "We have arrested the woman and two accomplices and she has accepted it was her plan to chop off the stalker´s penis because of his constant harassment," Senior Inspector Gajanan Kabdule told AFP. The 27-year-old neighbour had sought sexual favours from the woman -- a mother of two -- and told the woman´s husband he was in love with her, which led to a fight between the couple, Kabdule said. The woman then allegedly sought help from two young men in the neighbourhood. They contacted the victim and lured him to an industrial zone on Tuesday, the officer added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World