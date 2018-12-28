close
Dubai princess 'a troubled woman': ex-UN rights chief

World

LONDON: A princess who tried to flee the United Arab Emirates months ago is "a troubled young woman", a former UN human rights chief said on Thursday after meeting her this month. Mary Robinson told BBC radio 4´s Today programme that she had been invited by Princess Haya, the wife of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, to help with his daughter, Sheikha Latifa. Latifa has not been seen in public since she was allegedly captured at sea off India in March after leaving the UAE. In a YouTube video at the time, she said she was leaving because of restrictions imposed on her by her family. Robinson, who was seen alongside Latifa in photographs released by the UAE authorities earlier this month, said that she had been asked to "help with a family dilemma". "The dilemma was that Latifa is vulnerable, she´s troubled. She made a video that she now regrets and she planned an escape, or what was part of a plan of escape," she said.

