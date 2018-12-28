Thai anti-graft agency drops probe into ‘Rolex General’

BANGKOK: A graft probe into the luxury watch collection of Thailand´s junta number two was dropped Thursday, sparking the ire of the public and political opponents of the military. The country´s anti-corruption agency cited "no grounds" for an investigation into the scandal surrounding Prawit Wongsuwan´s penchant for pricey timepieces, which captivated the kingdom earlier this year and drew criticisms in a rare lightning rod of dissent as the Thai public grew weary after four years of military rule. The 73-year-old was caught last December wearing a luxury watch in a photo, inspiring online sleuths to dig up old photos of at least 22 watches collectively worth $1.2 million on his wrist, including 11 Rolexes, eight Patek Philippes and three Richard Milles. Questions arose over how a general on a relatively humble public servant´s salary could afford items undeclared on his $2.7 million list of assets on taking office, leading the kingdom´s anti-graft agency to open a probe into his wrist bling.