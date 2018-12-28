Four ‘terrorists’ sent to jail on 14-day remand

GUJRANWALA: A court Thursday sent four alleged terrorists to jail on 14 days judicial remand.

A team of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested four accused M Taseer, Munir, Taj Muhammad and Munir Ahmed on Wednesday and recovered explosives from them.

Rs550m RECOVERED From illegal buildings’ owners: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Thursday recovered over 550 million rupees from the owners of illegal commercial buildings in December.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that the department conducted a survey about illegal constructions.

It was revealed that hundreds of commercial buildings, including plazas, markets, marriage halls, shops, have been constructed in connivance with the concerned municipal corporation officers without obtaining the NOCs, causing huge loss to the government exchequer.

During the crackdown, dozens of illegal buildings have been sealed. He said that at least Rs260 million had been recovered from Gujranwala district, Rs230 million from Gujrat district, Rs107 million from Sialkot district, Rs20 million from Mandi Bahauddin district, Rs6 million from Narowal district and Rs3.6 million from Hafizabad district.